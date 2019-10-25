Sheard (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's against Denver, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Sheard didn't participate at practice Thursday but returned for a full session Friday to clear him for Week 8. The 30-year-old has nine tackles (eight solo) and 1.5 sacks in three games this season.

