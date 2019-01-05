Sheard (knee) is active for Saturday's Wild Card matchup with the Texans.

Sheard was unable to participate in Thursday's practice after limited sessions the few days prior. That seemed to indicate he was trending in the wrong direction, but it now looks like the Colts were just exercising caution with him. Assuming he avoids a setback, he figures to resume his responsibilities as the Colts' starting defensive end.

