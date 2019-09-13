Play

Sheard (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Titans.

Sheard will miss his second straight game, and his three consecutive missed practices aren't a good sign for his return Week 3 versus the Falcons. For the time being, the Colts will rely on either Kemoko Turay (neck), who is listed as doubtful, or Al-Quadin Muhammad to start at defensive end.

