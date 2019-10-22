Sheard recorded four tackles, all solo, and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Sheard struggled with a knee injury to begin the season but now has 1.5 sacks over his past two games. The veteran saw the most snaps on the defensive line in the contest. He now shifts his focus to Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

