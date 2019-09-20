Play

Sheard (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Sheard still isn't ready to make his season debut. The Colts could use his pass rush since he's recorded at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons. Until he's ready, expect Kemoko Turay and Al-Quadin Muhammad to continue working large snap counts.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories