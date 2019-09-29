Play

Sheard (knee) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Sheard's knee injury limited him in practice all week, but he's successfully made enough progress in his recovery to retake the field. The veteran defensive end looks primed for his usual starting role versus Oakland.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories