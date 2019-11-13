Play

Sheard accumulated three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 16-12 loss to Miami.

After missing the first three games of the season, Sheard is now up to 18 tackles (15 solo) and 2.5 sacks, his lowest output in his nine-year career to date. He has seen at least 45 defensive snaps the past five contests, evidencing that he has a strong role across the Colts' defensive front. Sheard will face a decent matchup against AFC South rival Jacksonville for Week 11.

