Sheard recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 sacks, in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Sheard had gone back-to-back weeks without a sack for the first time this season entering Sunday's game. His 1.5 sacks give him 5.5 on the season, along with 32 total tackles and four passes defensed through 10 games. Looking ahead, Sheard and the Colts take on the Dolphins in Week 12.

