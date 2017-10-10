Play

Sheard had seven tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over the 49ers.

Sheard has put together back-to-back quality performances with 14 tackles (9 solo) and 2.5 sacks the last two weeks. The 28-year-old will hope to continue his level of play against the Titans next Monday.

