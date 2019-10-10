Sheard recorded a half sack in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

Sheard and Kemoko Turay (ankle) combined for the final sack on Patrick Mahomes, forcing the Chiefs to kick a field goal. The Chiefs didn't recover the onside kick and ended up losing their first game of the season. Sheard now has five tackles and 0.5 sacks through two contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories