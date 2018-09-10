Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two sacks in Sunday's loss
Sheard had two total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Sheard played 39 of the defense's 56 snaps as he was one of the three primary defensive ends in a rotation. Sheard moved to defensive end from linebacker in Indy's new 4-3 scheme. Sheard had three QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, so he may produce some sacks soon in the new alignment.
