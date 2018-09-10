Sheard had two tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.

Sheard played 39 of the defense's 56 snaps, as he was one of the three primary defensive ends in a rotation. Sheard moved to defensive end from linebacker in Indy's new 4-3 scheme. Sheard had three QB hurries according to Pro Football Focus, so he may produce some sacks soon in the new alignment.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...