Colts' Jabaal Sheard: Two tackles in Sunday's loss
Sheard had two tackles (one solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Sheard played 39 of the defense's 56 snaps, as he was one of the three primary defensive ends in a rotation. Sheard moved to defensive end from linebacker in Indy's new 4-3 scheme. Sheard had three QB hurries according to Pro Football Focus, so he may produce some sacks soon in the new alignment.
