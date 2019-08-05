Sheard underwent knee surgery Monday and will remain sidelined for an undetermined length of time, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

With Sheard sidelined indefinitely, Ben Bangou (hamstring) and Al-Quadin Muhammad stand to see increased reps in training camp. The exact nature of Sheard's injury remains unclear, as does a timetable for his return. His chances of being ready for Week 1 are uncertain at best.