Coan will come in third, behind Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger against the Lions on Saturday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

With Matt Ryan resting, Coan is expected to come in about half-way through the third quarter and finish the game. The undrafted rookie should get plenty of time to prove he's better than his one completion on five attempts performance last week against the Bills. Coan is currently competing with Ehlinger for the spot behind Foles and Ryan on the Colts' quarterback positional depth chart.