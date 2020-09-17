Doyle (ankle/knee) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Doyle will go down as a non-participant on the Colts' practice report for the second day in a row, suggesting his absence from Wednesday's session wasn't merely maintenance-related. The tight end will probably need to turn in at least a limited practice Friday to have realistic hope of playing in Sunday's game against the Vikings. Mo Alie-Cox and Noah Togiai are the lone other healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster.