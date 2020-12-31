site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Jack Doyle: Added to injury report
RotoWire Staff
Dec 31, 2020
Doyle (quad) missed practice Thursday.
Doyle was added to the
Colts' Week 17 injury report Thursday, so his status will needed to be monitored in advance of Sunday's game against the Jaguars. If he's out or limited this weekend, added tight end snaps/targets would be available for Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox. More News
