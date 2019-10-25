Colts' Jack Doyle: Added to injury report
Doyle is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being limited by a groin injury at Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Doyle's late-week addition to the Colts' injury report suggests that his status will need to be monitored closely in advance of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's limited or out this weekend, Eric Ebron would be in line for added snaps/targets, with Mo Alie-Cox also in the team's tight end mix.
