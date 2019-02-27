Colts' Jack Doyle: Aiming for training camp
Doyle (hip/kidney) had offseason hip surgery and hopes to be ready for training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Doyle missed Weeks 3-7 of the 2018 campaign with a hip injury and later landed on injured reserve when he suffered a kidney laceration in late November. The second issue may have pushed back his timeline for getting the hip addressed, but he's still hoping to get back on the practice field by late July or August. Once he's back up to speed, Doyle may find himself in a timeshare with Eric Ebron, who erupted for 750 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?