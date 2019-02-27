Doyle (hip/kidney) had offseason hip surgery and hopes to be ready for training camp, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Doyle missed Weeks 3-7 of the 2018 campaign with a hip injury and later landed on injured reserve when he suffered a kidney laceration in late November. The second issue may have pushed back his timeline for getting the hip addressed, but he's still hoping to get back on the practice field by late July or August. Once he's back up to speed, Doyle may find himself in a timeshare with Eric Ebron, who erupted for 750 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2018.