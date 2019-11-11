Doyle converted three of his four targets into receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 10 loss to the Dolphins.

Doyle served as one of Brian Hoyer's primary dump off options, catching all of his passes within close proximity to the line of scrimmage. However, he excelled after the catch to turn in long receptions of 23 and 20 yards. His most productive moment came early in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a one-yard touchdown to put the Colts' ahead 12-10. While he won't be targeted deep down the field, Doyle has secured a role in the Colts' offense and now has at least four targets in each of his last four contests.