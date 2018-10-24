Colts' Jack Doyle: Back at practice
Coach Frank Reich said that Doyle (hip) would practice Wednesday and has a shot at suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Reich didn't elaborate on how extensively Doyle will be involved in Wednesday's session, but it's a positive sign nonetheless for the tight end, who has missed the Colts' last five games with the hip issue. In light of his lengthy absence and lack of on-field reps during that time, it seems more likely than not that Doyle is ultimately withheld from action Sunday, especially with the Colts heading into a bye week after the contest. If Doyle does demonstrate enough progress in practice this week to earn an active status against Oakland, he may handle only a limited role behind Eric Ebron, who has been highly productive while Doyle has been sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...