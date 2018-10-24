Coach Frank Reich said that Doyle (hip) would practice Wednesday and has a shot at suiting up Sunday against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Reich didn't elaborate on how extensively Doyle will be involved in Wednesday's session, but it's a positive sign nonetheless for the tight end, who has missed the Colts' last five games with the hip issue. In light of his lengthy absence and lack of on-field reps during that time, it seems more likely than not that Doyle is ultimately withheld from action Sunday, especially with the Colts heading into a bye week after the contest. If Doyle does demonstrate enough progress in practice this week to earn an active status against Oakland, he may handle only a limited role behind Eric Ebron, who has been highly productive while Doyle has been sidelined.