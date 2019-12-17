Play

Doyle caught two of five targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.

Doyle ranked third on the Colts in targets, but nobody on Indy's offense could produce much against a stingy Saints defense. The tight end has now caught just two passes in back-to-back games following his best outing of the season in Week 13.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories