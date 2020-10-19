Doyle had three receptions for 29 yards on three targets, including a 14-yard touchdown, in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Doyle had disappeared from the passing game with just four receptions in his first four games, so his touchdown was a mild surprise. While Doyle finally showed some signs of being a part of the offense, he also got targets because Mo Alie-Cox was out with a knee injury and the Colts were forced to pass after falling behind big early. Trey Burton has also likely surpassed Doyle as the primary focus at tight end in the passing game, so Doyle could return to a minimal role if Alie-Cox returns after Indy's bye in Week 7.