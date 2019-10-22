Doyle caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's win over the Texans.

The 29-year-old has at least three receptions in each of the last four games, but his production has been limited with only 7.7 yards per reception. Doyle is playing about 70 percent of offensive snaps this season to lead the team's tight ends, but Eric Ebron is posting slightly better production through six games.