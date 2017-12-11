Doyle had two receptions for four yards on three targets, including a three-yard touchdown, in Sunday's loss at Buffalo.

Doyle had a season low in targets, yards and receptions, but it's hard to read too much into his performance given how much the passing game was limited by playing in a heavy blizzard. He should get more action in the passing game next week against Denver.

