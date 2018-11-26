Colts' Jack Doyle: Catches touchdown pass
Doyle caught all four of his targets for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
Doyle's long gain went for just seven yards, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Eric Ebron enjoyed more targets and receiving yardage, adding a pair of touchdown grabs of his own. While still involved in the passing attack, Doyle has taken a backseat to Ebron and and T.Y. Hilton, who continue to thrive alongside Andrew Luck. He'll hope to make a bigger impact next Sunday against the Jaguars.
