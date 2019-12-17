Colts' Jack Doyle: Catches two passes
Doyle caught two of five targets for 21 yards in Monday night's 34-7 loss to the Saints.
Doyle ranked third on the Colts in targets, but nobody on Indy's offense could produce much against a stingy Saints defense. The tight end has now caught just two passes in back-to-back games following his best outing of the season in Week 13.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
12/17 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew highlights the best Waiver Wire picks for Week 16, going position-by-position...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Waivers: Winning replacements
We're dealing with more big-name absences ahead of the Fantasy championships in Week 16. Here's...
-
Week 16 RB Preview: Vikings mess
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 16, including projections from Heath...
-
Week 16 QB Preview: Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 16, including his top DFS play.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 15 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 15,...