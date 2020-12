Doyle (quad) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers after being listed as a full practice participant Friday.

Doyle will be out there Sunday, but he hasn't offered much fantasy value this season, while competing for tight end targets with Mo Alie-Cox and Trey Burton. Overall, he's logged a 16/184/3 stat line through 12 contests, and in his last outing Doyle caught both targets for 14 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Texans.