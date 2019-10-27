Doyle (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Doyle was added to the injury report and took a questionable tag into the matchup with Denver after the groin issue limited his participation in Friday's practice. With the Colts giving him the green light to play two days later, Doyle should be in store for a relatively normal snap count. Through six games, Doyle has hauled in 17 of 25 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown.

