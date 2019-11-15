Colts' Jack Doyle: Cleared to play this week
Doyle (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing fully Friday.
With with both T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Parris Campbell (hand) still out and Devin Funchess (collarbone) not ready to come off IR, Doyle and fellow tight end Eric Ebron figure to log a solid share of snaps/targets in Week 11, given the team's thinned-out wideout ranks. In that context last weekend against the Dolphins, Ebron hauled in five of his 12 targets for 56 yards, while Doyle caught three of his four targets for 44 yards and a TD. This Sunday, the duo will be catching passes from Jacoby Brissett, who's back from a one-game absence caused by a knee issue.
