Colts' Jack Doyle: Cleared to play
Doyle (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.
Doyle is thus poised to see his first game action since injuring his hip in Week 2 action. Upon his return, he should re-emerge as a key target for QB Andrew Luck, though the presence of fellow tight end Eric Ebron, who handled a high-volume role in Doyle's absence, suggests that ample targets for Doyle may not be available every week. He therefore profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...