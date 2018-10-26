Doyle (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.

Doyle is thus poised to see his first game action since injuring his hip in Week 2 action. Upon his return, he should re-emerge as a key target for QB Andrew Luck, though the presence of fellow tight end Eric Ebron, who handled a high-volume role in Doyle's absence, suggests that ample targets for Doyle may not be available every week. He therefore profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 8.