Colts' Jack Doyle: Coach expects training camp return
Head coach Frank Reich said Doyle (hip) is expected to return to form in time for training camp, Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports. "I feel good about it," Reich said.
Doyle missed five games with a hip injury early last season and then suffered a lacerated kidney four games after his return, making a grand total of six appearances in 2018. He underwent surgery this offseason to alleviate the lingering pain in his hip, and it seems he's been setback-free in his recovery considering the expectation has always been that Doyle will return for training camp, as the tight end stated in February. Doyle is entering his age-29 season as well as the final year of his contract with the Colts.
