Doyle brought in two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.

The talented tight end saw his role considerably diminish Sunday, with his reception and receiving yardage totals serving as season lows. Doyle also saw his fewest targets since Week 3, leading to a forgettable afternoon overall from a fantasy perspective. Despite his unexpected downturn, the 27-year-old undisputably serves as one of Jacoby Brissett's most trusted targets, keeping his stock high heading into the Colts' bye week.