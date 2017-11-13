Colts' Jack Doyle: Comes up small in Week 10 defeat
Doyle brought in two of five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Steelers.
The talented tight end saw his role considerably diminish Sunday, with his reception and receiving yardage totals serving as season lows. Doyle also saw his fewest targets since Week 3, leading to a forgettable afternoon overall from a fantasy perspective. Despite his unexpected downturn, the 27-year-old undisputably serves as one of Jacoby Brissett's most trusted targets, keeping his stock high heading into the Colts' bye week.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...