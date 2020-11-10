Doyle (concussIon) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
Doyle has yet to make much notable progress through the NFL's concussion protocol after sustaining the head injury in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. With the Colts set to play in Tennessee on Thursday night this week, Doyle likely won't have enough time to clear the protocol. Assuming Doyle ends up sitting out the Week 10 contest, the Colts would roll with Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox as their primary options at tight end.