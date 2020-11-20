Doyle (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Doyle wrapped up the week with full practices Thursday and Friday, but since he'll take an injury designation into Sunday since he has yet to officially clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Assuming Doyle is able to get the green light to play from an independent neurologist before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, Doyle would likely be part of a three-man timeshare at tight end that also includes Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox.