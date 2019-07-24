Colts' Jack Doyle: Easing into training camp
Doyle (hip/kidney) will be eased into practice early in training camp, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Doyle reportedly made a full recovery from his surgeries, but he lost approximately 25 pounds in the process and may still need more time to regain his old physique. He ran routes at full speed during June minicamp, putting him on the right track for a Week 1 appearance. Fellow tight end Eric Ebron (groin) wasn't mentioned on the list of players that will be eased into practice at training camp.
