Doyle caught eight of nine targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over Houston.

Doyle has looked fully healthy over the past two weeks, hauling in a combined 20 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown in that span. The 27-year-old tight end is his team's only dependable receiver besides T.Y. Hilton week in and week out, so use Doyle with confidence now that he's returned to form after dealing with a concussion.