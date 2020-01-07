Doyle played 37 of the Colts' 56 offensive snaps (66 percent) and hauled in one of four targets for a six-yard gain in the team's 38-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.

After being rewarded with a three-year, $21.3 million contract extension in early December, Doyle didn't exactly reward the Colts for their investment. Over his three games after landing the extension, Doyle contributed just five receptions for 44 yards across 13 targets. The new deal and general manager Chris Ballard's recent acknowledgement that Eric Ebron (ankle) wouldn't be re-signed nonetheless clears the way for Doyle to enter 2020 as the clear top option on the depth chart at tight end. However, as his production down the stretch seemed to illustrate, Doyle may struggle to be a reliable week-to-week option in fantasy lineups with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback rather than Andrew Luck.