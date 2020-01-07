Colts' Jack Doyle: Ends season with whimper
Doyle played 37 of the Colts' 56 offensive snaps (66 percent) and hauled in one of four targets for a six-yard gain in the team's 38-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.
After being rewarded with a three-year, $21.3 million contract extension in early December, Doyle didn't exactly reward the Colts for their investment. Over his three games after landing the extension, Doyle contributed just five receptions for 44 yards across 13 targets. The new deal and general manager Chris Ballard's recent acknowledgement that Eric Ebron (ankle) wouldn't be re-signed nonetheless clears the way for Doyle to enter 2020 as the clear top option on the depth chart at tight end. However, as his production down the stretch seemed to illustrate, Doyle may struggle to be a reliable week-to-week option in fantasy lineups with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback rather than Andrew Luck.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...