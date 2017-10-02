Colts' Jack Doyle: Exits with possible concussion
Doyle left Sunday's loss to Seattle in the second half after being evaluated for a concussion and did not return, Mike Chappell reports.
There were conflicting reports during the game whether he had passed the concussion test, but he didn't return to the game. He'll likely have to go through the league's concussion protocol this week. Doyle had another key drop in Sunday's game after two drops in Week 3. He had just three drops in 2016.
