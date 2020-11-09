Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Doyle (concussion) is "very unlikely" to suit up against the Titans on Thursday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Doyle suffered a concussion during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bears, so he'd need to make extremely quick progress through the league's five-step protocol for any chance of suiting up Thursday. If he can't go Week 10, Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox figure to see increased opportunities as Indianapolis' clear top remaining options at tight end.