Doyle corralled all three of his targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 44-27 win against the Raiders.

Michael Pittman and Nyheim Hines both exceeded Doyle's target share Week 14, but with an efficient day, the Western Kentucky product finished second on the team in receiving output. Sunday's showing marked just the second time all season Doyle has exceeded 30 receiving yards, though he only did so on four occasions during 2019 while earning the second Pro-Bowl nod of his career. Doyle's targets are way down in 2020, as Trey Burton and Mo Alie-Cox continue to have passing-down roles. Doyle attracted 42 targets through 11 appearances last year, but thus far he has drawn just 22 in 2020.