Play

Doyle had four receptions for 22 yards on eight targets in Sunday's loss to Oakland.

Doyle had a season high in targets and snaps (56), but didn't have an overly productive day. It looks like he could get more looks if T.Y. Hilton remains out, but he'll need better quality targets to warrant a spot in most fantasy lineups.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories