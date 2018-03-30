Colts' Jack Doyle: Gets competition for targets
The Colts signed Eric Ebron to join Doyle at tight end, Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star reports.
While the addition of Ebron will make it difficult for Doyle to match last year's career-high marks of 80 receptions and 107 targets, the expected return of Andrew Luck (shoulder) should provide the 27-year-old with more scoring opportunities, not to mention the potential for improvement on sub-par 2017 marks of 8.6 yards per catch and 6.4 per target. The Colts figure to make heavy use of two-TE formations, which should help compensate for a lack of talent at running back and wide receiver. New head coach Frank Reich previously served as coordinator for an Eagles offense that distributed 185 targets to tight ends in 2016 and 163 in 2017, accounting for 29.7 percent of the team total in his two-year tenure. Luck recently progressed to throwing footballs and could begin working with his teammates as soon as late April.
