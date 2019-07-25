Doyle (hip/kidney) took part in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's a good sign at the beginning of training camp, though Doyle may be limited or absent once the team holds practices with pads and hitting. He's still working his way back to full strength after he lost 25 pounds in the process of recovering from kidney and hip surgeries. Fellow tight end Eric Ebron (groin) doesn't seem to have any limitations.

