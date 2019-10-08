Doyle caught all three of his targets for 19 total yards during Sunday's 19-13 win over the Chiefs.

The Colts' pass targets took a back seat to the running game Sunday as Indy sought to control the pace of play and keep the Chiefs' offense off the field. Doyle's numbers were minimally affected, which tells you a lot about how the season has gone for the seventh-year tight end. He has reached 25 yards receiving just once this season, but the path of least resistance in Week 7 may be through the air as the Texans feature a solid run defense, but leaky pass defense.