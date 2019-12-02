Colts' Jack Doyle: Hauls in touchdown
Doyle caught six of his 11 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 13 loss to the Titans.
Doyle benefitted from the lack of receiving options in the Colts' passing attack, leading the team in targets. He didn't work down the field much -- he did score on a 21-yard touchdown pass deep down the left sideline on a misdirection pass -- but proved to be a reliable target for Jacoby Brissett throughout the contest. He'll have a positive matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 14, though it remains to be seen whether T.Y. Hilton (calf), Parris Campbell (hand) or Chester Rogers (knee) will be back to take away targets.
