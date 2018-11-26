Colts' Jack Doyle: Headed for IR with kidney injury
Doyle will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a kidney injury during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Admitted to the hospital Sunday night, Doyle had a successful procedure and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. Eric Ebron has proven more than capable of shouldering the pass-catching burden at tight end, but he's a clear downgrade from Doyle as a run blocker. The 2014 first-round pick drew 50 targets in five games when Doyle missed Weeks 3-7 with a hip injury. This doesn't sound like an issue with potential to impact Doyle's availability for 2019.
