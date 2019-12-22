Doyle caught two of four passes for 17 yards during Sunday's 38-6 win over the Panthers.

Doyle's 17 yards were a season low. The veteran tight end has had a ho-hum season with just four games of at least 30 passing yards this season. The Colts pass offense has been on the decline over the past month and a half, having been held under 200 yards in four of the last six games. The season ends against Jacksonville's middle-of-the-pack pass defense, but the Colts and Doyle have done little to inspire confidence that they'll be able to do much with the matchup.