Doyle secured all four of his targets for 46 yards in the Colts' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran tight end made good use of his modest target total and iced the game for the Colts with an 11-yard reception on third down in Falcons' territory and Atlanta out of timeouts. Doyle has seen his targets climb in each game thus far, but as Sunday's tally shows, that actually hasn't amounted to very hefty volume. Doyle will look to up his involvement yet again in a Week 4 matchup against the Raiders.