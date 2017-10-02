Head coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that Doyle has entered the concussion protocol, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

This development was foretold by Doyle's inability to reenter Sunday's game at Seattle. If he doesn't navigate the entire protocol in time for the Colts' Week 5 matchup with the 49ers, Doyle will be replaced by some combination of tight ends Darell Daniels and Brandon Williams at tight end.