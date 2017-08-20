Doyle hauled in all three of his targets for 12 yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 loss at Dallas.

Doyle was responsible for each of quarterback Scott Tolzien's first three completions. Like the rest of the Colts offense, Doyle's productivity this season will be tied to Andrew Luck's (shoulder) health. With Dwayne Allen now in New England, Doyle will serve as the top tight end in Indy regardless of who lines up under center once the games start to count.